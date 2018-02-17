February 17, 2018
Florida School Shooting: FBI admits mishandling investigation into tip
FBI director Christopher Wray is under pressure to resign after the bureau admitted it had failed to investigate a tip about the Florida shooter. Nikolas Cruz has confessed to killing 17 people at his former school on Valentine's Day. And of course, the shooting has re-igniting the polarising debate about gun control. Arabella Munro reports.
