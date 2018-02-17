WORLD
US-Russia Relations: Russia's FM says allegations are 'just blabber'
Russia's Foreign Minister has dismissed charges levelled by the United States against more than a dozen Russian individuals and businesses. They've been indicted by the office of US special counsel Robert Mueller in his continuing investigation into possible Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. The Russians are accused of trying to sow discord in the U.S and undermine democracy. Kim Vinnell has the details.
February 17, 2018
