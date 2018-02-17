February 17, 2018
Munich Security Conference: McMaster calls for action against Iran
Donald Trump's National Security Adviser says Iran is building a powerful network of proxies in countries like Syria, Yemen and Iraq that can turn against the governments of those states. H R Macmaster's been speaking at the Munich security conference which brings together leaders from around the world to discuss key international security interests. From the conference, our correspondent Sarah Morice reports.
