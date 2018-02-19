February 19, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey's Border Mission: Turkish people show resilience after terror
For some people living in the south of Turkey close to the Syrian border, daily life has become terrifying. Operation Olive Branch has seen scores of rockets fired at Turkish border towns from YPG positions in Syria. Francis Collings reports from one border town, where attacks like these have become an almost daily occurrence.
Turkey's Border Mission: Turkish people show resilience after terror
Explore