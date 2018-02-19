February 19, 2018
Turkey's rising self-reliance for defence | Money Talks
Turkey’s military is targeting terrorist hideouts near the Syrian border, as part of the Afrin Olive Branch Operation. Despite being a NATO ally, the United States is supporting YPG terrorists, with weapons and money. But thanks to its growing defence industry, Turkey's pushing ahead with its military goals, even without the support of allies.
