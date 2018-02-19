Former army officer struggles as mechanic | Money Talks

Libya has been struggling with deep political, military divisions, and a devastated economy. Ibrahim al-Taweel has been fixing antique cars and motorcycles since the 1980s as a hobby, since leaving the Libyan military service, but now he says business has declined due to the country's economic struggles. Abubakr al Shamahi reports. For more on this, TRT World editor-at-large, Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.