February 21, 2018
BIZTECH
Commonwealth project spotlights sustainability | Money Talks
London Fashion week has kicked off. Now while fashion lovers and editors will be discussing the latest trends, a new project called the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange, shows there's more behind the glitzy fashion world. It's connecting designers with producers from around the globe to promote ethical and sustainable production. Arabella Munro has more.
