Cyril Ramaphosa becomes South African president | Money Talks

Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa's new president. After nine years in power, years of attempts to remove him and months of speculation,Jacob Zuma finally caved in to pressure from his party and reluctantly resigned as president. He leaves the legacy of an economy in ruins. So will things improve in the hands of one of the country's wealthiest businessmen? Liz Maddock reports and Barnaby Fletcher, an analyst at Control Risks South Africa, joins us from London.