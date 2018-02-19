UK PM May in Brexit talks with Germany´s Merkel | Money Talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May has met the German leader Angela Merkel. They've been talking about extending the Brexit transition period. The German Chancellor earlier warned the prime minister that time is running out in Brexit negotiations. Claus Vistesen, Chief Eurozone Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, joins us from Newcastle for more on this, as well as TRT World editor-at-large, Craig Copetas in Paris.