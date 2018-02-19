$1.8B fraud at Punjab National Bank in India | Money Talks

This may be the mother of all bank frauds! Authorities in India are scrambling to uncover how a well-known business magnate allegedly swindled a leading bank to the tune of $1.8B. Investigators have focused their investigations on employees at a branch of the Punjab National Bank, but as Mobin Nasir reports, the money trail could lead to bigger fish. For more on this, Neha Poonia joins us from New Delhi, and Mobin Nasir joins us on set.