Exclusive interview with Kenya's Miguna Miguna on his arrest and deportation

Miguna Miguna was arrested and deported after he ‘swore in’ opposition leader Raila Odinga during his rival inauguration. Miguna was charged with treason and deported to Canada. A Kenyan court has revised the ruling and Miguna says he will now return to lead the mother of all liberation wars. Here’s his exclusive one on one interview with The Newsmakers.