Should the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu stay in office?

The Israeli police have concluded that Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, should be indicted for corruption. The opposition is demanding he resign but Netanyahu stands defiant saying the allegations are just a witch-hunt against him. We speak to Ksenia Svetlova, a member of the Knesset, representing the Zionist Union, Neri Zilber, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and a former executive with the World Jewish congress and Ran Bar Yoshafat, the deputy director of the Kohelet Policy Forum.