February 21, 2018
Banks erase $11B in market cap since PNB fraud | Money Talks
India's banking sector has lost nearly eleven billion dollars of its market value after the 1.8 billion dollar fraud at Punjab National Bank came to light last week. And to shed more light on the scandal and its implications we go to Birmingham, where we are joined by International Finance Professor Sunil Poshakwale of Cranfield School of Management.
