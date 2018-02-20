The War in Syria: Nearly 200 killed in eastern Ghouta air strikes

Nearly 200 people have been killed over the last three days, as a barrage of Syrian regime air strikes, rocket fire and artillery continues to hit the rebel-held area of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus. As TRT World's Auskar Surbakti reports now, the latest attacks mark one of the worst periods for the area since it came under siege in 2013.