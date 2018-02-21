February 21, 2018
Future of Jerusalem: Abbas says we've never rejected talks with Israel
The Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for an international conference to broker peace negotiations with Israel. In a speech to the United Nations Security Council he said the American decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel meant the US could no longer fulfil its role as a mediator. From New York, our correspondent Jon Brain reports
