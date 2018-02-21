February 21, 2018
British Academy Film Awards 2018 | Cinema | Showcase
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts presented its annual awards in London on Sunday night. Despite the fierce competition, critics say there were no big surprises at the Royal Albert Hall this year. Instead, the event was dominated by three productions that are also considered serious contenders to take home an Oscar. Here now, is our look at who won big at the 2018 BAFTAS.
