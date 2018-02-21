Florida Shooting: Students speak out after Parkland massacre

Surivors of the Florida shooting have arrived in the state capital of Tallahassee to make their voices heard. They're calling for a ban on assault-style rifles. The group includes students from the school where 17 people died, as well as several survivors from the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. Harry Horton has more on the continuing fallout from last week's shooting.