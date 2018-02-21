February 21, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Women speak out on sexual violence
More than half a million Rohingya muslims have fled persecution and violence in Myanmar and many women remain traumatised by their expriences. Some have begun to seek psychological support while in the refugee camp in Bangladesh. The Rohingya were denied the right to healthcare in Myanmar. Sandra Gathmann has this exclusive report from Cox's Bazaar.
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Women speak out on sexual violence
Explore