WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bigger Than Five: Time For Change at the UN?
Bigger Than Five looks at the state of the United Nations - asking what reforms are needed for it to stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. The world is changing. New rivalries and alliances are being formed and the era of two major superpowers is long gone. The USA is prioritising a new nationalism and abandoning international agreements. China and Russia are deepening ties. The diplomatic sands of the Middle East are shifting in unexpected ways. And throughout all this - the United Nations is engaged in a struggle to stay relevant - a struggle perhaps for its very survival. The calls for major changes are growing louder. How the UN responds could decide its fate - and have lasting importance for our world. James Champion, Executive Producer of Bigger Than Five says, “The calls for major reforms at the UN are growing louder. How it responds could have lasting importance for our world. Bigger Than Five will examine the failures and successes of the United Nations and ask what the future could hold.” The programme host, Ghida Fakhry commented, “As world citizens we all have a stake in how effective the UN is. This is a subject that really matters for so many people. So we'll be putting tough questions to UN insiders and getting expert opinions on what comes next.” Bigger Than Five deals with global conflicts and crisis. On this special show, Fakhry questions whether there is injustice at the heart of the UN? #UN #UnitedNations #ChangingWorld
Bigger Than Five: Time For Change at the UN?
February 21, 2018
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us