Bigger Than Five: Time For Change at the UN?

Bigger Than Five looks at the state of the United Nations - asking what reforms are needed for it to stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. The world is changing. New rivalries and alliances are being formed and the era of two major superpowers is long gone. The USA is prioritising a new nationalism and abandoning international agreements. China and Russia are deepening ties. The diplomatic sands of the Middle East are shifting in unexpected ways. And throughout all this - the United Nations is engaged in a struggle to stay relevant - a struggle perhaps for its very survival. The calls for major changes are growing louder. How the UN responds could decide its fate - and have lasting importance for our world. James Champion, Executive Producer of Bigger Than Five says, “The calls for major reforms at the UN are growing louder. How it responds could have lasting importance for our world. Bigger Than Five will examine the failures and successes of the United Nations and ask what the future could hold.” The programme host, Ghida Fakhry commented, “As world citizens we all have a stake in how effective the UN is. This is a subject that really matters for so many people. So we'll be putting tough questions to UN insiders and getting expert opinions on what comes next.” Bigger Than Five deals with global conflicts and crisis. On this special show, Fakhry questions whether there is injustice at the heart of the UN? #UN #UnitedNations #ChangingWorld