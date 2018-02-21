Hollywood director Sam Raimi | A Look Into | Showcase

To take a look into the rise of Hollywood director Sam Raimi, Showcase speaks to the deputy culture editor of Newsweek, Dante Ciampaglia. We delve into Raimi's place in the film industry and the secret behind his films that capture audiences. Starting out as an low budget indie filmmaker and now a top Hollywood director we ask: can his formula to success be repeated in this day and age by current indie filmmakers?