The War in Syria: UN envoy compares eastern Ghouta to Aleppo

UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has warned that a Damascus suburb is on the brink of turning into another Aleppo if regime air strikes continue. Almost three hundred people have been killed in eastern Ghouta since Sunday. De Mistura compared the bloodshed to the near daily bombings in Aleppo when it fell to the regime in 2016. Caitlin McGee has this report.