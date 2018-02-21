Roundtable: Britain's Health Crisis

Sick and incurable or a model of perfect health? Britain's NHS - the National Health Service - costs almost $150 billion dollars a year. Who's going to tell this patient it's run out of time? There are many who argue that as the NHS is still sometimes called the best in the world - it's time to re-assess what Britain offers those who need treatment - either occasionally or much of the time. What was once innovative, is now creaking with age. There are fitter, leaner and cheaper models out there. In the UK, is it time to think again?