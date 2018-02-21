Roundtable: How far will Duterte’s war on drugs go?

It's hard to know even roughly how many have died since the President of the Philippines said he'd kill anyone involved with illegal drugs – certainly thousands. Will the International Criminal Court’s investigation of the deaths do any good? Or is he in fact, as some argue, actually doing good himself? As one witness to the street murders was heard to say, "He is slaughtering us like animals." Yet Rodrigo Duterte is more popular than ever in his own country - even as critics say what he's trying to do can never succeed and will only bring more drugs - and more deaths.