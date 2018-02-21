February 21, 2018
France Migrant Law: France unveils controversial migrant law
French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a new legislation tightening immigration law. He says the changes will speed up the asylum process. But it will make it easier to deport economic migrants, and jail those living in France illegally. As Simon McGregor-Wood reports, the laws have provoked fierce criticism from some human rights groups and politicians within his own party.
