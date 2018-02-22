Syrian pro-regime forces in Afrin, Nigeria’s radical rehabilitation and a new anti-Brexit party

Pro Syrian regime forces enter Afrin, but the Turkish military fight back. Could Ankara and Damascus be on the verge of war? Nigeria releases nearly 500 Boko Haram suspects and sends them to be rehabilitated. But why the need for rehab if they're innocent? And there’s a new anti Brexit political party in Britain. Will they really stop the UK leaving the EU?