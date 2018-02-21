February 21, 2018
Syrian startups strengthen Gaziantep economy | Money Talks
When Turkey began accepting Syrian refugees, many were concerned it would cost the country too much. In the border city of Gaziantep, about 400,000 Syrians have swelled the population by about one quarter and changed the city at a breakneck speed. But as Liz Maddock reports, entrepreneurial Syrians have actually strengthened the local economy.
