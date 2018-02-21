February 21, 2018
Venezuela launches petro cryptocurrency | Money Talks
Venezuela has launched a new digital currency, it's called the Petro. Some analysts are calling it an ingenious plan to counter US sanctions. Others say it is a desperate move to secure cash in the midst of an economic meltdown. Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas and Gabriel Giannitsopulos, Founder of Monkey Coin, joins us from Acapulco, Mexico.
