US proposes hefty tariffs on imported metals | Money Talks

The US is considering applying hefty import tariffs on steel and aluminum. Of course, stocks and countries are reacting to this. Top EU finance ministers discussed the possible tax at meeting in Brussels. The US is the world's largest steel importing country. A new import tax would hit China, Brazil, South Korea and Russia the hardest. The US wants to bolster its domestic steel industry. China has warned they will retaliate and the European Union says they will respond "appropriately" if the tariffs are implemented. For more, TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.