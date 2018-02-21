February 21, 2018
Florida School Shooting: Students demand ban on assault-style rifles
Students in the US have launched co-ordinated protests across the country. This was all sparked by the deadly shooting at a Florida high school last week. 17 teenagers and staff were killed. Students are staging rallies, walkouts and meetings with state and federal leaders. Now they're about to meet President Donald Trump. Tetiana Anderson reports
