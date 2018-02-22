February 22, 2018
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Child refugees forced to marriage for survival
In Bangladesh, some of the Rohingya children living in refugee camps are being forced into early marriages. According to aid workers, large families are under pressure to make sure their children get enough to eat, and marrying them off is sometimes the only answer. Our correspondent, Sandra Gathmann went to Cox's Bazar, and attended the wedding of two teenagers.
