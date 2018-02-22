February 22, 2018
Florida School Shooting: Trump meets communities impacted by shooting
Arm teachers. That's the solution to America's school shooting problem. It's one of the ideas US president Donald Trump is considering to reduce on gun violence. His comments came during a White House meeting with students and victim's families - who spoke of their experiences of gun crime - and their suggestions on how to combat it. Sally Eyehan reports.
