February 22, 2018
Turkey's Border Mission: Operation Olive Branch helping build lives
The Turkish military says its forces in northern Syria have cleared terror groups from more than 60 villages. Ankara says the objective of its operation in the Afrin region is not just for Turkey's own security, but to also create a safe environment for the millions of Syrian refugees who want to return home. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has this report.
