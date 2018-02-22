Syrian pro-regime forces enter Afrin

After days of speculation, they finally made their move on Afrin. A Shia militia group reached the Syrian city, waving regime flags and chanting slogans in support of Bashar al Assad. But they weren't there for long, after Turkish shelling pushed them back. Now the Turkish government has sent out a strong message: that anyone who attempts to help Turkey's enemies in Afrin will face serious consequences. Shoaib Hasan reports.