Understanding the relationship between Syria, Turkey, Iran, Russia and the US in the Syrian War
A Shia militia group loyal to the Syrian regime entered Afrin but was quickly pushed out by the Turkish army. We ask what impact this could have relations between all the actors involved in the Syrian conflict with, Lawrence Korb- former US assistant secretary of defense, Yahya al Aridi- Spokesman for the opposition group, the Syrian Negotiations Commission, Can Kasapoglu- Defense Analyst at the Center for Economic and Foreign Policy Research and Joshua Landis- Director of the Center for Middle East Studies at Oklahoma University.
February 22, 2018
