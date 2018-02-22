February 22, 2018
Melting Memories in Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase
Refik Anadol is one of those rare artists that are as scientific as they are creative and the artist has just returned to Istanbul. Melting Memories, Anadol's second solo exhibition, combines the future and the past - an individual's memories are turned into three dimensional paintings. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to visit the data sculptures for a closer look.
