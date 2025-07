Glencore's annual profit jumps 44% to $14.8B | Money Talks

Anglo-Swiss mining giant Glencore has reported what it describes as its strongest ever set of full year results. That's due to rising commodity prices, especially cobalt. Not only is it hard to get, it is also more expensive than ever before. We take a closer a look. TRT World editor-at-large, Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.