Roundtable: How will pledged money shape Iraq and the region?
: Rebuilding a country after years of war - what sort of Iraq will emerge from the rubble? Billions of dollars have been pledged - mostly from Gulf countries. What do they want with Iraq? And why don't others in the international community appear ready to help? At the Roundtable was Nazli Tarzi, Iraq analyst and writer; Ammar Waqqaf, founder and Director of GNOSOS, a think tank that focuses on the Middle East; Chris Doyle, a commentator on Middle Eastern politics and the director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding; and Abbas al-Hussaini, the Chief Executive Officer of Symexco - an investment and reconstruction group. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
February 22, 2018
