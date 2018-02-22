South Africa’s 'tough but hopeful' budget handed down | Money Talks

It is the fresh start that many in South Africa have been crying out for. Earlier this month, a new president was sworn in. And now its finance minister has proposed a new budget that plans to reduce debt and unemployment, and grow the economy. The pressure is on the government to radically overhaul what was once one of the world's most promising economies. Liz Maddock has more. Journalist Melanie Rice joins us from Cape Town, and Barnaby Fletcher, South Africa analyst at global consultancy Control Risks in London.