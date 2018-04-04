Nexus: Billionaires - Political puppet masters?

Hungarian-American mogul George Soros has donated almost $700,000 to an anti-Brexit campaign - pushing for a second referendum for the UK. But as an outsider, why does he care? What social change can billionaires influence overseas - and are they right to get involved? Are they becoming political puppet masters? On this episode of Nexus was…. · Matt Qvortrup - Professor of Political Science & International Relations, Coventry University · And Kevin Craig - CEO and Founder, Political Lobbying and Media Relations agency