February 23, 2018
US Gun Control: Trump considers arming only 'adept' teachers
US President Donald Trump has called for school teachers to be given bonuses for carrying guns. He said - it would help prevent further school shootings. All this comes in the wake of the deadly shooting at a school in Florida at the weekend. He's also said - the minimum age for all lethal weapons should be raised to 21. But as our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports... not everyone is happy with the proposals.
