The War in Syria: UNSC to vote on ceasefire in eastern Ghouta

The United Nations Security Council will vote later on ceasefire terms for Syria's eastern Ghouta. It met on Thursday but couldn't come to an agreement. More than four hundred people have been killed by pro-regime bombing in the past five days. Four hundred thousand people live in eastern Ghouta - the last rebel stronghold near the capital Damascus. Arabella Munro reports.