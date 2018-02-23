Andy Warhol: 5 things you may not know | Pop Art | Showcase

When Pop Art comes to mind, inevitably, so does the name Andy Warhol. As one of the most celebrated figures in modern art, Warhol is the subject of countless books, films, scholarly discourses, and, of course, exhibitions. Though so much about the artist and filmmaker is common knowledge, we've dug up some little-known facts about him on the anniversary of his death.