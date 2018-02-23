February 23, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is the Netherlands' parliament’s recognition of 'Armenian genocide' a political move against Turkey?
Dutch lawmakers have passed a motion recognizing the 1915 killings of Armenians under Ottoman rule, as 'genocide'. Turkey denies there was a campaign against Armenians, but acknowledges that there were killings on all sides during the First World War. Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa speaks to Turkish political commentator Selim Atalay.
