Why has there been a spike in hate crimes against Turkish Muslims in Germany?

Earlier this month, Germany's two major political parties finally came together to form a new coalition government. It was a deal that took months to secure, signaling what many analysts say is the weakening of Germany's political centre. What's filling the void? Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa speaks to Farid Hafez, a lecturer at the University of Salzburg, and Meryem Ilayda Atlas a journalist at the Daily Sabah Newspaper