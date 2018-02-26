February 26, 2018
Future of Jerusalem: Turkey slams US decision to open embassy in May
Turkey has condemned the United States for bringing forward the date it'll open an embassy in Jerusalem. US Vice President Mike Pence had previously said it wouldn't happen until next year, but now the State Department says it will open in a few months time. A move Ankara says is both worrying and dangerous. Staci Bivens has the story.
