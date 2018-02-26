The War in Syria: UN Security Council approves 30-day ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria. The 15-member council voted to allow aid deliveries and medical evacuations, with the support of Russia. It follows heavy bombardment in Syria's rebel-held eastern Ghouta. More than 500 people have been killed this week alone. William Denselow reports from New York.