Khojaly Massacre: Victims still want justice after 26 years

On this day in 1992, Armenian military forces took over the town of Khojaly in Azerbaijan's now occupied region of Karabakh. The town was hit by heavy artillery and tank fire, killing 613 Azeri residents in two hours. It's regarded as one of the most controversial - and worst - incidents of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. TRT World Defence analyst Oubai Shabander reports.