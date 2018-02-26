The War in Syria: Regime accused of gas attack on eastern Ghouta

Syria's allies in Russia have rejected accusations that Bashar al Assad's regime used chlorine gas in an attack on the besieged Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta. Instead, the Russian Defence Ministry accused rebel leaders of using toxic gas in order to stir up opposition to Damascus. It comes just hours after the UN Security Council voted unanimously in favour of a 30-day ceasefire across Syria. Soraya Lennie reports. And a warning, you may find some of the images in this story, distressing.