February 26, 2018
WORLD
Roundtable: Can the charity sector survive a trust crisis?
People at some of the world's biggest charities abusing their power and extremely vulnerable people - is the entire industry now tainted with the sex scandals that have recently come to light? The claims of sexual misconduct are increasing, implicating a growing number of charities. What does this mean for a sector that exists to do good, but is now facing a serious image crisis?
