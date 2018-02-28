February 28, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Visually impaired hairdresser inspires women | Money Talks
Starting a business, and making it a success is hard, even under the best of circumstances. So imagine doing so while being blind. One young woman in the Ugandan capital Kampala has done precisely that. Beauty salon owner Aisha Bahati has overcome her visual impairment, and become an inspiration to those around her. Darren Kyeyune has more.
